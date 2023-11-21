Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $110.82 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,043 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $110,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $95.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.97 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

