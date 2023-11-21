Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,553 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.44% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $109,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after buying an additional 10,206,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 510,953 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,234,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,321,000 after acquiring an additional 56,124 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,362,000 after purchasing an additional 503,432 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $351.52 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $314.97 and a 1-year high of $356.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.35.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.