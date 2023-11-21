Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EVLV. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Evolv Technologies stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.45. Evolv Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32.

In other Evolv Technologies news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,435.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $469,170.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,307,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,989,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $69,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,435.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,900 shares of company stock worth $705,534 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLV. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 391,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42,101 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 123.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 283,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 156,911 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 41.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

See Also

