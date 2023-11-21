SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG):

11/21/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $89.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $243.00.

11/6/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $190.00.

11/3/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/3/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

11/3/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $100.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $186.00 to $128.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $131.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $187.00.

11/2/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/2/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $111.00.

11/2/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

10/23/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $216.00 to $111.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $180.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $253.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $280.00.

10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $254.00.

10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $300.00.

10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $300.00.

10/19/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $299.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $330.00 to $248.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $176.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/13/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $210.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $305.00 to $200.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $274.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $81.05 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $345.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

