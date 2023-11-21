Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Downgraded by Nomura

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.85.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $43.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.