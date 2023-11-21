ProShare Advisors LLC Has $29.09 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,735 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Dollar Tree worth $29,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $115.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.39 and its 200-day moving average is $131.19. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $166.15.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.22.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

