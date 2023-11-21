Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,485 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 778.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany acquired 36,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $300,119.04. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,233.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $12.66.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 220.24% and a positive return on equity of 112.29%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

