Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,792 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.