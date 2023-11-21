Moran Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,815 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,029,697,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

