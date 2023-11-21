Moran Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,107,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,827,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,404,000 after purchasing an additional 663,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,969,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,321,000 after purchasing an additional 578,041 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 1.4 %

PKG stock opened at $153.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $159.25.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PKG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Insider Activity

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

