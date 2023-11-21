Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,069 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,308,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,676,000 after purchasing an additional 224,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,038,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,465,000 after buying an additional 676,512 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,578,000 after acquiring an additional 148,184 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,099,000 after purchasing an additional 140,802 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

