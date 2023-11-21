Gabelli Funds LLC Has $8.45 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ED. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

