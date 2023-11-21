Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 250 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Spectrum Brands worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura bought 5,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.89 per share, with a total value of $414,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 693,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,510,408.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.89 per share, with a total value of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,510,408.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,458.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.54 and a 12-month high of $85.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.43 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 61.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 3.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Spectrum Brands

About Spectrum Brands

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.