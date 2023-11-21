Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Position Cut by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Boyd Gaming worth $10,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after buying an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,575,000 after buying an additional 198,916 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BYD opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.73. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $903.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.36 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 38.87% and a net margin of 18.89%. Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

