Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 16,500 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $12,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,987,000 after purchasing an additional 226,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,127,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,102,000 after purchasing an additional 355,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,123,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,981,000 after purchasing an additional 322,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,428,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,227,000 after purchasing an additional 133,527 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Macquarie decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

