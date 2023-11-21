Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,295 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.09% of Avangrid worth $12,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 480.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 34.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $53,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

NYSE:AGR opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.02.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). Avangrid had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

