Osaic Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 159.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,954 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.46% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $101,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $462.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $310.00 and a 12-month high of $463.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.27. The company has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.