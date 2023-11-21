Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,237,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468,736 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 2.24% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $98,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,911,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,110,000 after buying an additional 1,147,232 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,338,000 after buying an additional 842,417 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,179,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,005,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 620.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 687,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,973,000 after purchasing an additional 591,937 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $46.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

