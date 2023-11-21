Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 58,790 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 898,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,790 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $83,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after buying an additional 652,159 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,765,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,711,000 after purchasing an additional 91,465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 76,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,165,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,838,000 after purchasing an additional 43,141 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:NOBL opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.26 and its 200 day moving average is $91.49. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

