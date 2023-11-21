iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Lifted by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544,298 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.75% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $82,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

