Request Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $81.91 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Request has a total market capitalization of $81.91 million and $2.35 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0819 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016265 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,942.94 or 1.00038962 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011553 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000760 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,702,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,702,434.1855272 with 999,702,433.3455272 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08336981 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $2,177,974.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

