Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 25.17%. Enlight Renewable Energy updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Enlight Renewable Energy Price Performance

Enlight Renewable Energy stock opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76. Enlight Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 43.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENLT. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enlight Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Recommended Stories

