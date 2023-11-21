BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

BioLineRx Price Performance

BLRX stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. BioLineRx has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on BioLineRx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BioLineRx by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 189,678 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at $88,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

