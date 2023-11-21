Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Greenland Technologies Price Performance

Greenland Technologies stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Greenland Technologies has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $5.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenland Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Institutional Trading of Greenland Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Greenland Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

