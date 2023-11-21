Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) versus E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Financial Comparison

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

E2open Parent has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Versus Systems has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares E2open Parent and Versus Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $649.77 million 1.64 -$648.70 million ($2.08) -1.69 Versus Systems $748,426.00 2.21 -$21.76 million ($6.22) -0.02

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Versus Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than E2open Parent. E2open Parent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Versus Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

1.7% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of E2open Parent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Versus Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares E2open Parent and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent -96.79% 2.99% 1.84% Versus Systems -3,663.96% -121.77% -87.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for E2open Parent and Versus Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 1 5 1 0 2.00 Versus Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00

E2open Parent currently has a consensus target price of $4.58, suggesting a potential upside of 30.21%. Given E2open Parent’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than Versus Systems.

Summary

E2open Parent beats Versus Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E2open Parent

(Get Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. It serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Versus Systems

(Get Free Report)

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices. It also offers business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers, developers, and other interactive media content creators in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges. In addition, the company provides XEO technology platform that offers online audience engagement. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.