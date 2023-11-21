Critical Review: EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) and WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF)

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) and WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for EastGroup Properties and WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EastGroup Properties 0 4 6 0 2.60 WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus target price of $186.08, suggesting a potential upside of 8.87%. Given EastGroup Properties’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EastGroup Properties is more favorable than WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EastGroup Properties 31.87% 8.19% 4.21% WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EastGroup Properties and WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares EastGroup Properties and WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EastGroup Properties $551.28 million 14.36 $186.18 million $3.95 43.27 WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EastGroup Properties has higher revenue and earnings than WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.7% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EastGroup Properties beats WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 20,000 to 100,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. The Company's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 59 million square feet.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

