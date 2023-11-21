Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Director Donald R. Ratajczak Buys 5,523 Shares

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) Director Donald R. Ratajczak acquired 5,523 shares of Crown Crafts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $25,958.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 206,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ CRWS opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is 74.42%.
Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.
