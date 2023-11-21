Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Director Donald R. Ratajczak Buys 5,523 Shares

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) Director Donald R. Ratajczak acquired 5,523 shares of Crown Crafts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $25,958.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 206,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CRWS opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Crafts by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Crown Crafts by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

