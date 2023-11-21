MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.13.
MFA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush began coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
NYSE MFA opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -368.42%.
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
