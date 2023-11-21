MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

MFA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush began coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in MFA Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 520.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in MFA Financial by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in MFA Financial by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MFA opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -368.42%.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

