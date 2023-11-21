Sandra Pennell Acquires 30,000 Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) SVP Sandra Pennell bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $72,900.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Delcath Systems Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.51. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.10). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 2,079.17% and a negative return on equity of 2,571.64%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

DCTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 107.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Delcath Systems by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

