IAG Wealth Partners LLC Takes $42,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 484,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,037,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.4% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.98. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.