Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Major Shareholder Joseph V. Popolo Purchases 200,000 Shares

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,067,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,365.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ONDS stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $65.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ondas from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ondas during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ondas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ondas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ondas by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

