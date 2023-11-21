ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Major Shareholder Sells $9,505,840.77 in Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya sold 7,256,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $9,505,840.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chamath Palihapitiya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 258,400 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $307,496.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 282,300 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $420,627.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 88,700 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $139,259.00.

On Friday, November 10th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 85,900 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $138,299.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 59,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $97,940.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 79,600 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $124,176.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 148,300 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $256,559.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 123,400 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $199,908.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 157,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $259,050.00.

On Friday, October 27th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 92,500 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $147,075.00.

ProKidney Stock Up 45.5 %

NASDAQ PROK opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $413.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.75. ProKidney Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $14.19.

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on ProKidney in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 978.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,117,000 after buying an additional 3,009,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ProKidney by 1,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 929,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProKidney by 450.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 622,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProKidney by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,947,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,100,000 after purchasing an additional 595,839 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ProKidney by 1,451.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 423,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Company Profile

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

