4,274 Shares in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Purchased by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 790,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Essent Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Essent Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 176,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 34,738 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Essent Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESNT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Essent Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $53.66.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 15,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $747,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 261,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,013,935.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $96,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $747,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,013,935.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.