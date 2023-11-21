Prudent Man Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9,966.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

NYSE:FN opened at $171.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $183.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.36.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.42 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $4,317,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,271,722.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $4,317,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,271,722.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $3,218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,358 shares of company stock valued at $9,165,464 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.11.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

