Prudent Man Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 50.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,469 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.