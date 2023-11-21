Bessemer Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bessemer Securities LLC cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in shares of Target by 465.3% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT opened at $129.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.39.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

