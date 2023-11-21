Prudent Man Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,429 Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after buying an additional 671,103 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $76,717,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $65,111,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Chart Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Chart Industries stock opened at $127.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -84.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.47. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

