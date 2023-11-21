Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Stake Increased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 87.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 34.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $161.74 on Tuesday. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $117.05 and a 52-week high of $175.20. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.80 and its 200-day moving average is $156.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHRD. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.40.

In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $245,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,183,914.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total value of $507,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,098 shares in the company, valued at $37,238,380.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $245,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,183,914.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,575 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

