Profund Advisors LLC Buys 301 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 160,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 18.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 60.8% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $273.04 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

