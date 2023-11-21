Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank raised its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in ONEOK by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

