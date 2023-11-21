Moran Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hibbett by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Hibbett by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Hibbett by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Hibbett by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hibbett from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Hibbett Trading Up 0.3 %

Hibbett stock opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average of $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $75.38.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.96 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Hibbett Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

