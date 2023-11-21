Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $589,000 Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 39.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $176.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $162.48 and a 12-month high of $189.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.