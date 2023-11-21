US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT stock opened at $201.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $175.70 and a one year high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.