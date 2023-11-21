Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VFH opened at $85.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $90.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

