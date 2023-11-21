Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 693 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 591.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,409,000 after acquiring an additional 49,717 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $216.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.04 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

