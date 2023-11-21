King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.85. The company has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDT

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.