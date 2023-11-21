Best Buy Co., Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.92 (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the technology retailer on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

Best Buy has raised its dividend by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Best Buy has a payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Best Buy to earn $6.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 421.9% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.