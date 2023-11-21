King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 224,908 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 224,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

