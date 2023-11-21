WFA of San Diego LLC Takes Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 53,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 94,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $37.06.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

