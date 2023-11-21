King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $10,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 414.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Gentex by 967.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

GNTX stock opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.40.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.57 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

